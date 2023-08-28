On Cam | Sanitation Worker Sweeping Footpath Killed After Bus Rams Into Her in Hyderabad

A woman sanitation worker was killed on Monday morning after being hit by a private bus while she was sweeping a footpath in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Ramkote area in the heart of Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as D. Sunita (35), a worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

She was hit by a bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences. Four medical students traveling in the bus were also injured in the accident.

“Sunita was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences hit her. She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital," GHMC officials said.

Advertisement

The CCTV visuals of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hits her before ramming into a tree and coming to a halt.

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. On a complaint by GHMC officials, police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.

“Deeply Saddened by the unfortunate incident happened today at Ram Koti. One of our GHMC Sanitation Worker T Sunitha was spot dead at Ram koti when she was hit by a college bus while she was performing her duties. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones," Vijayalaxmi posted on X (formally Twitter).