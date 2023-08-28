Trends :Raksha BandhanAditya L-1 MissionChandrayaan-3 Article 35AG20 Summit
Home » India » On Cam | Sanitation Worker Sweeping Footpath Killed After Bus Rams Into Her in Hyderabad

On Cam | Sanitation Worker Sweeping Footpath Killed After Bus Rams Into Her in Hyderabad

In the CCTV video, the woman can be seen sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hits her before ramming into a tree and coming to a halt

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:43 IST

Hyderabad, India

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident (Image: Twitter)
A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident (Image: Twitter)

A woman sanitation worker was killed on Monday morning after being hit by a private bus while she was sweeping a footpath in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Ramkote area in the heart of Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as D. Sunita (35), a worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

She was hit by a bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences. Four medical students traveling in the bus were also injured in the accident.

“Sunita was sweeping the road when the bus belonging to Ayan Institute of Medical Sciences hit her. She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital," GHMC officials said.

Advertisement

The CCTV visuals of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen sweeping the footpath when a speeding bus hits her before ramming into a tree and coming to a halt.

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. On a complaint by GHMC officials, police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.

“Deeply Saddened by the unfortunate incident happened today at Ram Koti. One of our GHMC Sanitation Worker T Sunitha was spot dead at Ram koti when she was hit by a college bus while she was performing her duties. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones," Vijayalaxmi posted on X (formally Twitter).

Advertisement
top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • “Instructed Zonal commissioner to provide the immediate financial assistance as per government norms. Assuring the family that all necessary support from GHMC will be taken care," she added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 11:43 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 11:43 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App