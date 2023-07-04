On Camera, Massive Rock Crushes Cars on Nagaland National Highway; 2 Dead, Several Injured | WATCH

Two people died and three others were injured after a massive rock tumbled down and crushed their cars on a National Highway in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost at approximately 5 pm amid heavy rains, according to officials. One person died on the spot while another person passed away during treatment at the Referral Hospital due to injuries.