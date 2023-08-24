On its Mark for MotoGP, Set to Go! UP's Buddh International Circuit Ready for Race Next Month

With changes in the track and last-minute preparations over, the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida is all set to witness the premier motorcycle racing event – MotoGP — being organised for the first time in India. The MotoGP race is scheduled to be held on September 22 and 24.

Officials from Fairstreet Sports, the body that has been licensed by the Dorna Sports to organise races in India for seven years, said they are all set for the event. Dorna Sports has been the organiser of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix since 1996.

“We are all set for the show. It’s going to be the first MotoGP race in India’s history. It’s a world cup of bike racing, a mega event that will not only generate employment, but at the same time will solidify India’s image on the global motorsports front," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Fairstreet Sports.

Srivastava said all preparations for the racing event are almost done. “We are done with the changes to the track, as it was lying unused for the past 10 years. Also, we have introduced certain facilities and amenities at the circuit, making it completely ready for the show".

Officials engaged in the mega racing event said, “MotoGP race is the number 1 premier motorcycle racing championship of the world and the fastest machinery prototype on the planet with speeds up to 360 km/hour. It is the second most watched sports in the world of racing."

As part of the event, 21 races will be held worldwide, along with those in India.

MATTER OF PRIDE: UP CM

On June 23, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the first ticket for MotoGP 2023. “MotoGP is world’s biggest, fasted and oldest bike racing competition. It’s a matter of pride for India that we will be hosting it for the first time. This will undoubtedly be a significant event for UP," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said while inaugurating the event.

Besides, he also took a dig at the previous government, stating that “due to the non-coperative behaviour of the previous governments, the MotoGP race organisers were a little hesitant about holding the event in UP". “But I assured them full support and cooperation, after which they got ready to hold the mega bike racing event that will generate employment opportunities for around 5000 people," he said.

The chairperson of Dorna Sports, the Spanish Company having the commercial rights of the event, first met the CM in September 2022, and expressed interest in holding the event ‘Bharat Grand Prix’ at Greater Noida’s 5.125-km-long Buddh International Circuit, which also hosted formula one Indian Grand Prix between 2011 and 2013.

SUNBURN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sunburn, Asia’s premiere electronic dance music festival, to create confluence of speed and music, will be held for the first time at a MotoGP race track as part of their partnership with MotoGP Bharat.