Video | Mass Hysteria Incident In Uttarakhand; Expert Says Girls Affected by Flood Destruction

Months after the spine-chilling incident of mass hysteria among school students in Champawat made headlines, another similar video surfaced from Uttarkashi where school girls, who returned to school after the deadly floods, could be seen exhibiting symptoms of mass hysteria.

Around a dozen girls on Thursday reportedly started screaming as soon as they entered the new building of the Government Inter College at Kamad located in the Dhauntri area of Uttarkashi.

Mass Hysteria is a contagious dissociative phenomenon triggered by massive anxiety conditions.

While locals are calling it the effect of some divine forces and the wrath of the local deities, psychologists suggest that it is a case of mass hysteria as the girls had witnessed massive destruction in rains and floods, which impacted their mental health.

Dr RCS Panwar, Uttarkashi CMO, told TOI that the case seemed to be a ‘psychological issue.’

“Our teams spoke to the girls to understand the cause. Some of the girls said they were having nightmares regarding the new building and they were afraid of entering it. We have assigned a psychologist."

This came a day after a similar behaviour was observed when two other girls fainted in the classroom in the same building.

Over six months back, at least 39 girl students were seen crying, shouting and running away from classes together at the Government Inter College Ramak from Champawat district. The parents of the students then blamed it on God.