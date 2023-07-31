On Way to Attend Last Rites of Relative, Five Die in Car, Truck Collision in UP's Fatehpur

Five persons were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the Lucknow-Fatehpur highway in the Hussainganj Police Station area on Monday, police said and added that the deceased persons were going to attend the last rites of their relative. The collision happened when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said Dayashankar Yadav, his wife and other relatives were going to a village in the Hussainganj Police Station area to attend the last rites of his son-in-law.