Onam 2023: Schools, Colleges & Banks In Kerala Closed Today; Local Holiday in TN's Chennai Also

Happy Onam readers! In view of the Onam festivities in Kerala, schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday. The Chennai administration in Tamil Nadu has also declared a local holiday in the district today on account of Onam.

However, the educational institutes in Kerala will remain closed till August 31, as the Onam holidays will extend till August 30. After that, August 31 is a holiday on account of the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

Banks in the state will also remain shut till August 30 for the Onam celebration. However, on August 31, some banks will observe the Raksha Bandhan or Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi holiday, while others will remain open.

Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated by the Malayali people. It is a time for joy, laughter, and celebration. According to the legend, envious of Mahabali’s popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. But before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year which is celebrated as Onam.

Govt Distributes Free Onam Kits

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Sunday distributed over six lakh free Onam kits to poor families and residents of welfare institutions in Kerala for the festival this year.

Of the 6,07,691 kits distributed, 5,87,691 went to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders and the remaining 20,000 to residents of welfare institutions.

The kit contains tea, whole and split varieties of green gram, semolina payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, toor dal, powdered salt and a cloth bag.

Leaders Extend Wishes

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens on the eve of Onam and said the celebration of the festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities gives a message of social harmony.

The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, the president said in a message.

“This festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature. Celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony," Murmu said.

She extended best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala and hoped that “this joyous festival inspires us to contribute to the progress of our nation and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among fellow citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

In a post on X, he said, “Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity." “Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala," Modi said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended their Onam greetings to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world on the eve of the harvest festival.

Khan said that the celebration of Onam brings to the mind the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and affluence and brightens every home with the ethereal joy of festivity.