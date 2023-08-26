Onam Unites People From Kerala And Tamil Nadu Amid Celebration In This District

Onam is a festival observed by Malayalis in Kerala and various global locations, commemorating the return of the esteemed King Mahabali. It also signifies the harvest period in Kerala. This festivity spans ten days and is marked by grand and splendid celebrations.

Recently, the occasion of Onam Festival in the state of Kerala was joyously celebrated by the people of Tamils and Kerala. A special event took place at a private hotel located in the Kumily area of the district to celebrate the occasion. Onam is typically marked in the Singam month, which corresponds to the initial month of the Malayalam year known as Kollavarsam.

The Onam festival is joyously celebrated by the inhabitants of Kerala, transcending differences of caste and religion. Even the Tamil community residing in Kerala participates enthusiastically in its festivities. This year, the 10-day Onam festival will continue until August 29. A multitude of celebrations are presently underway across the state of Kerala to mark the occasion of Onam.

The Onam festival took place in the Kumily region of the Theni district. Onam dinner was organized in the presence of Periyar Tiger Sanctuary Associate Director Patel Subhash in the presence of Kumily Hotel Association President Shaji.

Another notable aspect of the Onam festival is the Onam feast, where individuals place a banana leaf atop their heads and are served a platter containing over 10 varieties of vegetables. This communal meal brings people together, transcending religious differences.