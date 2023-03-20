Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after his arrest, said Inspector General (IG) Sukchain Singh Gill, even as the Waris Punjab De chief remains on the run 48 hours after the Punjab Police cracked down on the organization.

Singh’s five associates, including the four who were sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have been booked under the NSA, with fresh evidence suggesting that the radical preacher was trying to fund his extremist outfit, Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, according to the investigators.

ALSO READ | Amritpal Crackdown: Pro-Khalistan Groups Plan Violent Stir; Concerns Over Security of Indian Embassies in UK, Canada

Advertisement

Gill said that the police had leads to suspect involvement of Pakistan’s ISI besides foreign funding for Singh. “We also have evidence that the accused was funding Anandpur Khalsa Fauj for extremism," said Gill.

He said, so far, six FIRs have been lodged against Singh and associates. The charges include causing disharmony, obstruction in police work and attack on police, besides possessing illegal weapons. Police have also recovered a walkie-talkie set from one of the vehicles used by Singh. “The accused also used hawala channels to fund their activities," said Gill.

Those detained under the NSA are not required to be presented in a court of law for remand. “Their position is reassessed after three weeks," said Gill.

The IG did not comment on suspension of Twitter handles of some journalists from Punjab, asserting that it would have been done to maintain public order. “Some steps are necessary to maintain law and order. Those are reviewed from time-to-time," he said.

ALSO READ | Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh & His Pvt Militia of Defiants | What Intel Agencies Found

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have sent direction to the Directors General (DGs) of Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to ask their field formations to be on high alert in frontier areas in view of a possible attempt by the Waris Punjab De chief to escape the country.

The officials said even the immigration authorities at international airports have been asked to remain on high alert.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Inmates as Soldiers to Weapon Storage: Amritpal’s Plans for Punjab’s Drug De-addiction Centres | Exclusive

With the Punjab Police declaring Singh a “fugitive", intelligence agencies have sounded that there is a possibility that he could try to cross the India-Nepal border or the International Border in Punjab.

Read all the Latest India News here