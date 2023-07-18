Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Bike Falls on Car From Flyover Above

According to eyewitnesses, a young couple was shooting a video while performing a stunt on the flyover

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 15:54 IST

Varanasi, India

Police said the couple abandoned the bike and fled from the spot. (Representational Image)
One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a motorcycle fell from a flyover above on top of their car in Ganjari area of Shivpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a couple allegedly performing stunts on a motorcycle on the flyover lost control and fell on the two-wheeler passing underneath, SHO Shivpur Baijnath Singh said.

A Railway engineer, Sarvesh (25), suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while his friend Aditya Verma — also travelling in the car — was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries, Singh said.

    • Soon after the accident, the couple abandoned the bike and fled from the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered against unknown persons, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the culprits with the help of chassis number of the bike. The bike was without a registration number, Singh added.

    Sarvesh was posted in the electricity department of East Central Railway in Prayagraj and was going to the market with Aditya, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 18, 2023, 15:54 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 15:54 IST
