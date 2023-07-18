One Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Bike Falls on Car From Flyover Above

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a motorcycle fell from a flyover above on top of their car in Ganjari area of Shivpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a couple allegedly performing stunts on a motorcycle on the flyover lost control and fell on the two-wheeler passing underneath, SHO Shivpur Baijnath Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, a young couple was shooting a video while performing a stunt on the flyover.

A Railway engineer, Sarvesh (25), suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while his friend Aditya Verma — also travelling in the car — was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries, Singh said.