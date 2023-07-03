One Killed in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an explosion allegedly during the manufacture of crude bombs in rural polls-bound West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shalipur village in the Haroa area of North 24 Parganas district late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Paritosh Mondal, an officer of Basirhat police station said, adding nobody has been arrested yet.

“The two injured persons were rushed to the Basirhat sub-divisional hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. We are investigating the blast," he told PTI over the phone.