One Killed, Three Cops Injured in Communal Clash in Chhattisgarh Village; 11 Arrested

One person was killed and three policemen injured in a clash between members of two communities in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday, senior officials said.

Police have so far arrested 11 people on charges of rioting and murder in connection with the clash.

The violence was allegedly triggered by a fight between children at Biranpur village under Saja police station area in the morning, officials said.

As per preliminary information, some children fought over a petty issue and members of the village’s Hindu and Muslim communities gathered in the village square to settle the dispute, Bemetara Collector P S Elma told reporters.

The matter, however, escalated and there was a clash during which one Ishwar Sahu (23) was critically injured and later died, he said.

Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said the police team sent to the spot came under a mob attack and faced stone-pelting. Three police personnel were injured.

Sub-inspector B R Thakur sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that the injured cops were shifted to a hospital.

The mob also set fire to a heap of paddy straw and some vehicles, the official said.

Additional police force was later sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control, he said, adding that the administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) in the area.

Though there is still some tension in the village, the situation is under control. The police deployment will remain in place till the situation normalises, he added.

A case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 11 people were arrested, officials said.

The collector, SP and Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Anand Chhabra were in the village to monitor the situation, officials said.

Asked by reporters in state capital Raipur, BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh said, “It is a very sad incident and it is very unfortunate that it has happened in Chhattisgarh." People from a particular community stabbed and killed a youth, he claimed.

