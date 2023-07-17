One Killed, Three Injured in Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

A cloudburst occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district early Monday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred around 3:55 am near village Kayas in Kullu, washing away vehicles and blocking a road, according to the state emergency response centre.

The deceased was identified as Badal Sharma, a resident of village Chansari in Kullu, they said, adding two of the injured are in a serious condition.

Local authorities immediately responded to the emergency situation and machinery has been deployed to clear the blockade on the road hampering rescue operations, they said.