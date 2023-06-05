‘One Last Time…’: Frantic Search for Bodies by Kin of Odisha Train Crash Victims, But 150 Still Unidentified

Clutching a photograph, Ali Akhtar Salim has been asking anyone he can find about his son Aman at the Bahanaga High School. The desperate father, who has been looking for his son since Friday midnight, said the boy’s mother had fallen ill after she heard of the Odisha train crash. The school, close to the accident site in Balasore, has turned into a temporary morgue where family and friends are frantically searching for their loved ones among the dead.

Salim said Aman had gone to his aunt’s and was returning on the Coromandel Express. He called his father at 6.20 pm on Friday to tell him he had boarded the train. Now, there is no sign of his son’s body. “Yesterday, they told me his body was sent somewhere else. We then went there but could not find his body. His mother is unwell. Will I not be able to see my son for the last time?" Salim told News18.

He is not alone; there are others still looking. The biggest challenge that the authorities now face is the identification of bodies.

Mithun Kumar, also holding a photo, is seen asking every official he can find about his 22-year-old brother Lalit Kumar, who was a passenger on the Coromandel Express. “We are roaming everywhere possible but don’t have any information," he said.

On Saturday, Odisha chief secretary Pradip Jena said over 150 bodies remain unidentified. In an accident of this scale, there are not just bodies but parts or even human remains that makes the process of identification even more difficult. It is also taking longer than usual due to the poor condition of the bodies.

Many passengers were travelling in unreserved coaches, so there are no ticketing records to refer to. Representatives of the Bangladesh High Commission, too, are searching for four to five Bangladeshi citizens, who were on the Coromandel Express.

‘All my brothers are dead’

Due to the high body count, the state government has made new arrangements. Outside Nousha Business Park, there is a long queue. Most unidentified bodies have been kept here. News18 went inside to find family members going through photos spread out on a table, as part of the identification process.

Laltu Mahati was going through all the photos. “All my brothers are gone; I have found one of them, I am still searching for the others," he said.

The state government has taken pictures of all the bodies and tagged them with numbers. A large screen has also been set up on which photos come up one by one.

Ranu Devi, who lost her son in the accident, was also searching for him in the pictures. All of a sudden, she screamed: ‘Oh, my baby, you are no more!’

As a person identifies a body, a government official informs them of where it is kept. Harshad Patel from Rotary, who is also helping the state government, said, “Most of the bodies have started to decompose; we have kept them in an air-conditioned room but it’s been two days. I am hoping they will all be identified soon," he told News18.

The stench is overpowering but that is the last thing on the minds of people who are scanning these pictures. Another person from Odisha, Bishnu Pada, was searching for his wife and son. Showing a compensation cheque, he asked: “Can you tell me what I will do with this? There is no one left in my family."

Missing body can pose legal challenges

It is painful to search for the dead but there is also the legal aspect. “If a person is missing, then getting a death certificate is a problem," said a senior police officer. “The missing victim’s family will not get any legal benefits. A DNA test will be conducted, which has to be matched."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said more than 180 people were missing. “There are more than 180 unidentified bodies, but we are trying our best to resolve this. If they are not identified, then legal issues will come up," she said.