One More Odisha Train Crash Victim Succumbs; Death Toll Rises to 289

The toll in the Odisha triple train accident increased to 289 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, an official said.

The passenger was identified as Bijay Paswan, a resident of Bihar.

He was admitted to the Cuttack facility on June 3, a day after one of the worst train disasters in the country took place at Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore district.

Paswan was suffering from multiple injuries including one in the spinal cord. He was also suffering from hypertension, a hospital official said.