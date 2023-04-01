One More Vande Bharat Train Added to Fleet; Now Travel Between Delhi & Bhopal in 7.5 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 11th Vande Bharat express train between Delhi and Bhopal, which will operate six days a week except Saturday and complete the journey in 7.5 hours. In a tweet, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was the first route to give 160-kmph run to the semi high-speed train in some sections.

According to the railway ministry, the regular service of the train will start from April 2 from Delhi and from April 3 from Rani Kamalapati station. The distance between the two cities is 701 km and the Vande Bharat will complete this journey in 7.5 hours, an hour faster than the Bhopal Shatabdi.

The Bhopal Shatabdi, which operates all days of the week, takes 8 hours 40 minutes to complete the journey. Vande Bharat, running between Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, will stop at Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibal Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment and Palwal.

The journey between Bhopal and Delhi will start at 5.40 am and end at 1.10 pm. The return journey will start from Delhi at 2.40 pm and end at 10.10 pm in Bhopal.

“The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati railway station, Bhopal, and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region," the ministry said.

The train has 16 coaches – 14 chair cars and two executive class coaches. Each chair car has a sitting capacity of 72 passengers while each executive class coach can have 52 passengers.

The inaugural train, which is not for commercial travel, is taking more time than the usual train. It was flagged off at 4 pm and is expected to reach Delhi around midnight.

Earlier today, the railway ministry said more Vande Bharat trains will be running this month. “After Delhi-Bhopal, next in line is Delhi-Jaipur and, after that, are Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore trains," an official told News18, requesting anonymity.

