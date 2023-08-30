'One Needs To Worship Their Mother Tongue': Singer Sarath On Telugu Language Day

Every year on August 29, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate the Telugu Language Day. It is observed on this day as it coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the pioneers of Telugu writing and a modern Telugu linguist named Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He was born on August 29, 1863. He was considered to be a great social visionary and was responsible for using a comprehensive Telugu language that could be used and understood by the common man instead of the scholastic and poetic language. His contributions were honoured by the British government and he was awarded the title of Rao Saheb, not for the royalty to the Crown, but for his services to the Telugu language.

On Telugu Language Day, the Andhra Pradesh government funds a program and presents awards with the aim of promoting Telugu and its rich culture. This year on the 160th birth anniversary of the Telugu scholar, meetings and conferences were held to explain the importance of Telugu. Schools and educational institutes organise special programs to raise further awareness.

Advertisement

On this special occasion, Singer Sarath from Ongole district of Andhra Pradesh in an exclusive interview with News18, conveyed the sweetness of Telugu language through his melodious voice. He sang a special song, composed by him and written by Simhadri Jyotirmay, on the rise of the language.