Online Gaming Tragedy: Unable to Repay Loans, Telangana Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rajeswari along with her children jumped into the water sump where the trio died on the same day evening (Representative Image/News18)

Harassed by loan lenders, a woman killed her two children and then died by suicide by jumping into a water sump in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Rajeswari (27), was addicted to online games, to play which she has taken a huge sum of money as loans.

The incident took place in Choutuppal town of Yadadri Bhongir. According to police, Rajeswari and her husband Avisetty Mallesh had debts of Rs 12 lakhs, which they were trying to replay.

The couple were married for seven years and had two children-Anirudh (3) and Harshavardhan (2).

Mallesh, who is a lorry driver often stayed away from home for days. Rajeswari, who was a homemaker, started playing online games to kill time.

Soon after, she got addicted to gaming. However, the addiction got the better of her as she continued playing games even after she started losing huge sums of money online.

She took Rs 12 lakh as a loan amount from her relatives in order to continue playing online games, police said.

When creditors started mounting pressure on the family to replay the amount, Mallesh arranged Rs.6 lakh to give them and promised to return the remaining amount in some time.

On Tuesday morning, some creditors again came to their house and mounted pressure on Rajeswari to repay the loan amount.

    • Unable to bear the pressure, Rajeswari along with her children jumped into the water sump where the trio died on the same day evening.

    Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:50 IST
