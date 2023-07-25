'Only Mahatma Gandhi, Saint Thiruvalluvar': Madras HC Declines Requests for Dr Ambedkar's Portraits in Courts

The Madras High Court recently issued a circular to the district judiciary, asking them to strictly adhere to the resolutions earlier passed by the full court of the HC that except for the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Saint Thiruvalluvar, no other portraits and pictures shall be displayed anywhere inside the court premises in Tamil Nadu. The circular was issued by the registrar general of the high court in view of numerous representations being forwarded by advocates’ associations seeking permission to place portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and senior advocates of the association inside court premises.

As per the circular, the issue has already been considered by the high court on various occasions. The latest full-court meeting in this regard was held on April 11, 2023.

The circular mentioned that similar requests had been made by different advocates’ associations in the years 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2019, and April 2023 also, but these were rejected.

In 2008, a resolution was passed where the high court had rejected the request of the Tamil Nadu Dr BR Ambedkar Advocates Association for fixing portraits of national leaders in all the court halls in the state.

In a meeting held on March 11, 2010, in view of the incidents where any damage caused to statues of national leaders had led to friction and law and order situations, the full court had passed a resolution that there shall be no more erection of any statue in any of the court campuses, whether at Chennai or Madurai bench, district courts or taluk courts, or any other court premises.

The same resolution was then reiterated in 2011 and 2013 as well where requests to place portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar at newly constructed court buildings were made.