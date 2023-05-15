Ooty's Floral Extravaganza: Eiffel Tower, Cricket Bat Adorned with Roses Amaze Visitors at Summer Festival

The globally renowned Ooty Summer Festival 2023, held annually in the majestic hill station of Ooty in Tamil Nadu, takes place in May every year.

Featuring captivating flower shows, fruit displays, vegetable exhibitions, rose showcases, and enticing spice exhibitions, the Summer Festival enthrall a plethora of tourists with diverse array of attractions.

An array of flowers, fruits, vegetables, and a multitude of animal and bird images adorned with flowers are on display during the festival, offering a feast for the eyes for the tourists.

The yearly Rose show is curated to present the finest in garden design, flower sculptures, both traditional and contemporary floral artistry, while also fostering local youth talent through arts and culture.

The 2023 edition is scheduled at the Rose Garden in the core of Ooty, on 13th May, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event saw an impressive footfall of over 20,000 tourists. The show’s main draw was the Eiffel Tower replica, meticulously crafted from 35,000 roses.

Additional rose-made models included a bat symbolizing the CSK Team in IPL, an elephant, rabbit, butterfly, and a hockey stick.

Reflecting on the rose garden, Tamil Nadu’s tourism minister Ramachandran said, “The rose garden is home to over 32,000 rose plants representing 4,000 distinct varieties, including purple and green roses. Visitors will have the opportunity to appreciate the garden and its roses for more than a week."