Operation Kaveri: First Flight Carrying 360 Indians Evacuated from Sudan Lands in Delhi

The first special flight carrying 360 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from the strife-torn Sudan, on Wednesday evening landed in Delhi. The Central government’s efforts are underway to rescue more citizens from the violence-hit African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

After landing at the Delhi airport, people chanted slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, and ‘PM Narendra Modi Zindabad’.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an Indian national, who returned from Sudan, said, “The Indian government supported us a lot. It is a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government."

Another Indian national Surender Singh Yadav was quoted as saying, “I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. Embassy and the government also helped a lot. Around 1,000 people are present in Jeddah. The government is doing fast evacuation."

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as the first flight reaches New Delhi."

Another Indian national Paras told ANI, “I am thankful to Indian Army, PM Modi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar for the evacuation." Gaurav Jain, who also returned to India through special flight, said, “The Indian government is currently the only government that has put more focus on Indian citizens including diplomats. Developed countries are primarily focusing on diplomats."

Under its evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, India is taking the evacuees to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home. India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

On Sunday, India said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the citizens.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the US among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday and issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

Jaishankar had also spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt on the ground situation in Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians. He also discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

