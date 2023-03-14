Oppn Corners Odisha Govt in Assembly Over Forest Fire Issue; Union Min Urges Centre to Launch Urgent Measures

Despite all preventive steps taken by the authorities, forest fires are increasing in Odisha. The fire broke out in several places in the state and the situation in the state is alarming. The forest department said that 98 per cent of the forest fires have been contained, though it is not the case.

As fire breaks out in new areas every day in places such as Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Ganjam districts, the issue has created a stir in the Odisha Assembly. The Congress and BJP MLAs have raised the issue during Question Hour, seeking a reply from the government.

Forest and Environment Minister PK Amat said that the department said that 98 per cent of the forest fires have been contained. He said, “There is more fire in satellite imagery on a forest fire. As much as 98 per cent of the area where the fire has been reported is being examined. Women Self-Help Groups and Vana Surakhya Samitis are being deployed to contain forest fires. Fire is being doused with the use of technology."

Firefighters are working day and night to contain the fire in many forests in the Sorda, Badagada, Dharkot, Kabisuryanagar, Bugda and Polsara forest areas of the Ganjam district. Many valuable trees are burnt to ashes and are also a threat to wild animals. The fire was reported in different places in Telkoi, Champua, Patna, Ghatgaon, and Keonjhar Sadar Range of Kendujhar district.

Local people, members of forest protection societies(Vana Surakshya samiti) and women from self-help groups are also involved to prevent the forest fire. The forest department has taken various awareness programmes in the jungle periphery area. Awareness to prevent forest fire is being created through folk media like Pala, Dashkathia, Sankirtttan, Jhumar and Padayatra.

“It is a matter of concern for all. We are cooperating with the forest department to prevent forest fires. People should be aware and come forward to prevent fire and wild animals," said Harekrushna Mallick of Dharakote.

“Forest fires are causing extensive damage. In some places, it is caused due to people’s activities. It is a perennial problem and needs a permanent solution," said Debraj.

Firefighters, along with the forest department, worked day and night to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns over it, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav to launch urgent measures to contain forest fires in the state.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also chaired a high-level meeting on forest fires.

(Reported by Ajesh Mallick, Rabindra Nayak, Abhay Mohapatra, Ajit Dash)

