Oppn Running their Own BBC – Bhrashtachari Bachao Campaign: Anurag Thakur | News18 Rising India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, at the third edition of the News18 Rising India Conclave on Thursday, said “the Opposition is running their own BBC — Bhrashtachari Bachao Campaign".

“Lalu Prasad Yadav has done fodder scam, moreover the land for job scam. Arvind Kejriwal has around 10 ministers who are either in jail or on bail. Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are in jail. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail in the National Herald case. They are running their own BBC — Bhrashtachari Bachao Campaign. Nobody will be spared despite this campaign," Thakur said, remarking on the Opposition’s claims of misuse of agencies.

“Amit Shah has said the truth [on the misuse of agencies by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the encounter case]. The Congress government knew that Modi could challenge them in 2014. This was their plan to turn Gujarat home minister Shah against then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Modi and Shah gave India freedom from Article 370, triple talaq, brought in CAA and India is now the number one growing economy in the world," he added.

On the reaction from Germany and the US on Opposition’s claims of India’s democracy being in danger, Thakur said, “The Congress never leaves a chance to insult India. When they could not fight a democractic, political and judicial battle in India, they asked for foreign intervention. This is an attack on India’s democracy. When Gandhi was speaking in London, I had said we need to end ‘London Lies and Congress Cries’."

“Since 2001, there has been a planned campaign against PM Modi. It reached the Supreme Court. Suddenly why did the BBC channel wake up to it in 2023? Is the BBC channel bigger than the Supreme Court of this country?… They have used derogatory terms against Modi. But people love him, which is why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a majority in 2014 and 2019. He has worked hard without an off day in 22 years. He was back to work within two hours of his mother’s funeral. Gandhi takes a break in a foreign country every few months. He can’t even vacation here…This is New India which is being made under the leadership of Modi," he said.

“Is Rahul Gandhi the first leader to be disqualified? Fourteen people have faced this. Did he cry when Lalu Prasad was arrested or Jayalalithaa had to resign? Is one person greater than the country’s law? Should we make another law for Gandhi? This is arrogance. When the Supreme Court gave its judgment in the 2013 Lily Thomas case, his government brought in an ordinance, which he tore," said Thakur.

“He says Gandhis don’t apologise. He said sorry in 2018. Jawaharlal Nehru had apologized when he was sent to Nabha jail. Gandhi can never be Savarkar. Savarkar sacrificed, went to jail for the country. Gandhi is on bail in seven cases, including the National Herald case. If a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Lakshadweep can move the SC, why couldn’t Gandhi do it? He insulted a backward community, but he is too big to apologise to them. He could have moved court. Six lawyers are Rajya Sabha Members from the Congress. Why didn’t they tell him this? The Gandhi family thinks they are above the law. They say the Gandhis have sacrificed, but they got to rule for 60 years. Thousands of people sacrificed, many never got to be an MP."

