Opposed to Her Relationship, Man Kills Daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar; Held

Opposed to Her Relationship, Man Kills Daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar; Held

The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 23:34 IST

Jaipur, India

Bano was preparing for competitive exams. (Image-Shutterstock)
Bano was preparing for competitive exams. (Image-Shutterstock)

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death his 22-year-old daughter in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was opposed to his daughter’s relationship with a man, they added.

The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said.

Before he went absconding, Khan told about the incident to his brother, Sohanlal said.

The police was informed after Khan’s brother disclosed about the alleged murder to the village sarpanch, Sohanlal said.

The accused was later arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

    • Bano was preparing for competitive exams. She allegedly used to meet her partner when she ventured out of her home daily for attending classes at a coaching centre in Suratgarh, the ASI said.

    “Khan was opposed to the relationship and therefore, murdered his daughter," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 16, 2023, 23:34 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 23:34 IST
