Opposition MPs Brief INDIA Bloc Parties on Manipur Situation

MPs of the opposition alliance INDIA who had gone to Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state on Monday briefed leaders of the grouping here.

They met at the Parliament House and highlighted the ground realities before the alliance members.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation, described the situation in Manipur as “grave".

“If any of the ruling party MPs go there and see the situation for themselves, they will not make casual statements," he said.

A delegation of 21 opposition MPs went to Manipur over the weekend, visiting the relief camps and meeting the people affected by the violence.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.