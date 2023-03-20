Opposition UDF Disrupts Kerala Assembly, House Adjourned Temporarily

The Congress-led UDF on Monday disrupted the state Assembly claiming that neither the Left government in Kerala nor the Speaker were creating an environment where the opposition can cooperate with the House proceedings. In view of the disruption created by the opposition, the Speaker — halfway through the question hour — adjourned the House till 11 AM.

He said that the House was being adjourned temporarily as the question hour could not proceed effectively.

Even before the question hour began, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan accused the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of “deliberately provoking" the UDF to create a situation where it cannot cooperate with House proceedings.

Advertisement

“We want to co-operate with House proceedings. However, the government under the Chief Minister’s leadership was trying to escape issues raised by the opposition without answering them.

“They are deliberately provoking the opposition. Neither you (Speaker) nor the government is, unfortunately, creating a situation where we can cooperate with House proceedings," he said.

Satheesan also said that a false case has been lodged against 7 UDF MLAs, including two women, for offences which carry a punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

He also contended that no decision has been taken nor any discussions held with regard to issues raised in the Assembly by the UDF.

“Therefore, we are unable to cooperate with the House proceedings," the LoP said following which several UDF MLAs trooped into the well of the House raising placards, like ‘rights are not favours’ – and shouting slogans — ‘Modi bhakti is increasing’ — in front of the Speaker’s dais.

Advertisement

Request by the Speaker to maintain order in the House and to return to their seats was not acceded to by the opposition and thereafter, the Assembly was temporarily adjourned.

Read all the Latest India News here