On Raksha Bandhan, Brother Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping, Impregnating Sister

Affirming the decision of a trial court, the Orissa High Court delivered a verdict on Wednesday, condemning a man to a 20-year prison term for the recurrent rape of his sister, which led to her pregnancy at the age of 14.

Justice S K Sahoo dismissed the convict’s appeal and additionally imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment for the convict. The judge expressed his regret at having to adjudicate such a case on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.