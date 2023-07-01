Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » OTP Sharing Scam in Odisha: Sixth Accused Arrested from Pune, Was In Touch With Pak Agents

OTP Sharing Scam in Odisha: Sixth Accused Arrested from Pune, Was In Touch With Pak Agents

The accused, Abhijit SAnjay Jambu was held in Pune and reportedly sent money to other co-accused who have already been arrested

Reported By: Dipak Samal

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

News18 India

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 21:03 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

This is the sixth arrest in the OTP scam case. (News18)
This is the sixth arrest in the OTP scam case. (News18)

Odisha Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) arrested another accused in connection with the OTP sharing scam. This is the sixth arrest made in the case so far.

The accused, Abhijit Sanjay Jambu was held in Pune and reportedly sent money to other co-accused who have already been arrested.

Jambu was produced before the local court in Pune and was brought to Bhubaneswar after getting 3 days transit remand.

Earlier an NBW (Non-Bailable warrant) was issued against him by the court in Bhubaneswar.

The accused is a resident of the Satara district of Maharashtra and was in regular touch with two Pakistani Intelligence. He allegedly shared his user id and Password.

Abhijeet is also accused of speaking with at least 7 Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian Citizens on WhatsApp.

    • “Accused Abhijit has links with Pakistani agents. After sharing OTP made financial transactions to all 5 accused who were earlier arrested. The investigation is underway, STF IG Jay Narayan Pankaj said.

    So far, STF has arrested six accused, including Abhijit Sanjay Jambu in the OTP sharing scam case.

