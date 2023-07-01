OTP Sharing Scam in Odisha: Sixth Accused Arrested from Pune, Was In Touch With Pak Agents

Odisha Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) arrested another accused in connection with the OTP sharing scam. This is the sixth arrest made in the case so far.

The accused, Abhijit Sanjay Jambu was held in Pune and reportedly sent money to other co-accused who have already been arrested.

Jambu was produced before the local court in Pune and was brought to Bhubaneswar after getting 3 days transit remand.

Earlier an NBW (Non-Bailable warrant) was issued against him by the court in Bhubaneswar.

The accused is a resident of the Satara district of Maharashtra and was in regular touch with two Pakistani Intelligence. He allegedly shared his user id and Password.

Advertisement

Abhijeet is also accused of speaking with at least 7 Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian Citizens on WhatsApp.