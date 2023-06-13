OTP Sharing Scam: STF Arrests 5th Accused; Man Had Links To Mangalore Blast Case

Odisha Crime Branch Special Task Force (STF) arrested another accused in the infamous OTP sharing scam wherein the accused shared OTP with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The accused is identified as Pritam Kar, a resident of Bhurunga village under Bari Ramchandrapur police limits in the Jajpur district.

According to the preliminary probe, the arrested accused has links with Pakistan’s ISI and also provided SIM cards to their agents. It has also been reported that the accused earned lakhs of rupees by sharing OTP with Pak agents.

STF SP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi said that"Pritam is the 5th accused of OTP sharing scam. He was in direct contact with the PaK ISI agent it has been revealed that he had recently received Rs 1.5 lakh for selling OTP to pak agents"

The accused met several ISIS agents on multiple occasions.

The police also seized 16 mobile phones, a SIM card, a PAN card, a bank password, a debit card and some suspicious documents from the arrested accused.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Pritam had links with the terrorists who were involved in the Mangalore blast last year.

Earlier, Pritam was interrogated by the NIA. He was the admin of the Whatsapp group named “All saving AC available" having 113 members. They were sharing OTP through this group.

The investigation team is planning to take Pritam on remand for questioning.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the SIM and debit card used by the accused in last year’s Mangalore blast was provided by Pritam. More investigation is going on. STF likely to take remand for more interrogation," said STF SP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi