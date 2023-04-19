Our Goal is Drug-Free India by 2047; Fight is Above Politics, Show Zero Tolerance: Amit Shah to States

Declaring a zero tolerance policy against drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a gathering of anti-narcotics police officers from across the country on Wednesday that “2047 is the deadline for India to be drug-free".

“India will be drug-free by 2047…that is biggest task for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The fight must be over and above politics. There should be zero tolerance by all states, irrespective of whose government is in power," he said.

Shah said that the fight against drugs is already yielding results. From June 2022 to February 2023, more than 6 lakh kg of drugs, worth more than Rs 7,000 crore, have been destroyed across the country, as per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) data.

“The Modi government’s multidimensional efforts have led to increase of more than 100% in the seizure of narcotics and the NCB has registered 181% more cases against those involved in its business," the minister said.

‘TOP-TO-BOTTOM, BOTTOM-TO-TOP APPROACH’

Shah called on the investigators to not just focus on the end users of small packets of drugs, but asked them to trace the origin and final destination of drug consignments.

“Some countries have lost their fight against drugs because their approach was wrong. We should be clear. The drug consumer is a victim. The drug dealer is the criminal who must be dealt with ruthlessly," he said. “If a drug dealer is caught with one packet, the investigation must focus on the point of origin. How was it transported to the district? Who smuggled it? Who collected the consignment? A top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach is needed. Whether a packet is found at a paan shop or a port, it must be traced to its origin and final destination," the home minister added.

Calling on different societal groups to cooperate in the fight against narcotics, Shah said mothers especially have a role to play. He said “religious, social, educational and corporate institutions must be coopted by central and state agencies to spread awareness". “Parents must be encouraged to report addiction of wards and they must be given the confidence that their wards will not be punished, but only sent to de-addiction centres to save their lives," he said.

THE NUMBERS SO FAR

At least 181% more cases have been registered in the past nine years in comparison to 2006-2014. The 2014-2023 period saw a 296% increase in arrests, and more than twice the amount of drugs being seized.

Shah said that a crackdown has also begun on illicit cultivation of poppy. “Illicit cultivation of poppy and cannabis in remote hilly areas is a major concern. In the past three years, the NCB has destroyed almost 35,000 kg of illicit poppy and more than 80 kg of cannabis."

STEPS BEING TAKEN

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a study group to analyse the use of drones in mapping and destruction of crops under cultivation illegally in remote areas.

Suggestions on alternative livelihood arrangements for farmers engaged in cultivation of illegal narcotics crops have been issued to all affected states.

The NCB is also sharing satellite imagery with affected states for identification and destruction.

