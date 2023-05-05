'Our House And Factory Were Torched': News18 Speaks to People Fleeing Manipur as Violence Rages

They escaped from their home in Manipur and reached Shillong. There they found out that the house they had left behind had been torched. CNN-News18 spoke to the family that has taken refuge in Shillong. Terrified, they did not wish their identities to be revealed.

This business family from the valley in Manipur had a large house and factory. Among them are an elderly couple, their daughter, and their son, as well as others. The two younger members stay in Delhi and Guwahati.

“My 79-year-old father and 75-year-old mother were at home along with my sister-in-law as well as four children," said the daughter. “As violence erupted in various places, suddenly stone-pelting started here. My parents were petrified. They called me, and we tried to contact the police and also the chief minister’s office. My sister-in-law said miscreants were burning vehicles and attacking people. They used a ladder to enter our neighbour’s place. We were trying to speak to authorities but could understand that the entire Manipur situation was turning worse."

According to her, around midnight, Army personnel reached their home and rescued the parents. The daughter from Delhi requested them to help their family take a flight from Imphal.

She told CNN-News18, “As they came out in a hurry and did not have ID, we requested the authorities to allow them to fly. They were finally allowed. When they arrived in Shillong, we got the news that our house and our factory were burnt down."

Sources say the Imphal airport is choked with people desperate to fly out.

CNN-News18 spoke to another couple who have fled from Imphal. “We are frightened and the way mobs have become violent, no one knows what will happen. We are extremely shocked and panicked," said the husband.

Chief minister N Biren Singh has appealed for peace. More than 55 columns of the Army have been sent in. Close to 10,000 people have been rescued, according to the authorities.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases" as clashes continue to take place between tribals and the majority Meitei community, triggered by a dispute over Scheduled Tribe status.​

