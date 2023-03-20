Our Vaccine Effective Against Every Covid Variant, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | News18 Chaupal

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the steps being taken in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country while speaking at News18 India Chaupal, an initiative by News18 India to bring together the who’s who of politics and thought leaders from multiple other fields for a discussion on India’s emergence as a global power.

“We are closely monitoring the situation," he said, adding that the government was reviewing the situation from time-to-time. “We keep testing vaccines effects on every new variants. Our vaccine is effective in every variant. We have to be vigilant," he added.

Mandaviya also spoke about how India supplied vaccines to other countries during the previous Covid waves. “India supplies affordable vaccines and medicines to 150 countries at the cheapest cost. There are political differences, but at during the Covid period, there were direct instructions from our Prime Minister that we have to serve our people as well as people of other countries," he said.

He further addressed the ongoing tussle between the ruling BJP government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and how big of a challenge he posed. “Our citizens are our priority. Leaders do politics, rallies. Let them do their work," he said.

Apart from Mandaviya, political leaders including JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Anurag Thakur, and state chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bhupesh Baghel are attending the News18 India Chaupal.

Political luminaries such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Hardik Patel, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Raghav Chadha, Supriya Shrinate, and Imran Pratapgarhi are also speaking about the current political climate in India, as well as the upcoming elections in several states at the event.

The event is being broadcast live on News18 India from 11:00 am onwards on Monday.

