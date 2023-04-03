Out to Commit Suicide, Kashmir Man Instead Kills 8-year-Old Daughter; Arrested

In a gruesome murder, a father allegedly killed his 8-year-old daughter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The police investigation, launched after the minor’s body was recovered in Zab village of Khurhama area in the frontier district of Kupwara last week, revealed that the man wanted to die by suicide, but her daughter had come in the way of his plan. So, the accused got rid of her by strangulating her to death first and then slitting her throat.

On the day of crime (March 29), the accused, Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, a driver by profession, had a heated argument with his wife afte he returned from work.

After the altercation, he took a knife from the kitchen and left the house. “Iqbal went to the kitchen, took the kitchen knife, and left the house, saying that he is going to get his fix punctured tyre fixed. Actually Iqbal was intending to kill himself," said SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas.

Iqbal’s daughter Uzma followed him as he left the house. “Iqbal took Uzma in his vehicle, and reached Harden Road (crossing), then to sewer through the link road. At 7:15 pm, he reached Khurhama Bus-Stand, where he halted till 8:10 pm, waiting for Isha Azaan, so that the street gets de-peopled, making it convenient to kill himself," the SSP said.

After strangulating Uzma to death, the accused drove back home with her body. He placed the body in the firewood shed and then slit her throat.

The accused has now been arrested.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

