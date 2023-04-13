Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Over 4 Kg Heroin Air-dropped by Pakistani Drone Near IB in Punjab's Fazilka Seized

The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 16:52 IST

Chandigarh, India

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
Border Security Force troops have recovered more than four kilogram heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab’s Fazilka district, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, BSF personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near Maharkhewa Mansa village, the official said.

The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field, the spokesperson said.

Later, the Punjab Police also joined the search operation and two more bags containing heroin were found, he added.

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags. The weight of the heroin recovered was 4.5 kg, the BSF official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

