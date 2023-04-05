India Sees Jump in Single-Day Tally With Over 4,000 Fresh Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours

India has reported 4,435 new cases in 24 hours. The active caseload has reached 23,091. Yesterday, India registered 3,038 cases.

Yesterday’s tally was a slight dip from the day before when India registered 3,641 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a day after logging its highest single-day tally in six months with over 3,800 infections.

India has been witnessing an uptick in cases lately, prompting several states and UTs to ramp up anti-Covid measures to keep cut the chain of transmission.

Delhi recorded 521 fresh Covid cases on Monday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year, and one fatality, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 15.64 per cent.

The health bulletin also mentioned that the primary cause of the death was not Covid and its finding was incidental. Delhi had recorded 573 positive cases on August 27 last year with a positivity rate of 3.62 per cent along with five deaths.

