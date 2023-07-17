Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » Over 6,700 Kg of Seized Narcotics Destroyed in J&K's Samba

Over 6,700 Kg of Seized Narcotics Destroyed in J&K's Samba

The destruction of the seized material, which included 331 kg of heroin and 256 kg of charas, was carried out by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, police, and judiciary, the official said

July 17, 2023

He said the contraband was incinerated in a controlled manner in line with prescribed rules to avoid any harm to the environment.(Representative Image)
Law enforcement agencies on Monday destroyed 6,727 kg of seized narcotic and psychotropic substances at a facility in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The destruction of the seized material, which included 331 kg of heroin and 256 kg of charas, was carried out by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, police, and judiciary, the official said.

He said the contraband was incinerated in a controlled manner in line with prescribed rules to avoid any harm to the environment. The contraband also included 6,136 kg of poppy straw, 1.07 kg of brown sugar, 4,871 bottles of a banned cough syrup, 1.22 lakh banned medicines, 1.6 kgs of ganja, and 800 grams of opium, the official said.

    • Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, supervised the destruction of the material done under the of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ overall campaign, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 19:17 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 19:17 IST
