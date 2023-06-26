Over 70% Guns Still Missing, Weapon Recovery in Violence-Hit Manipur Reaching Dead End

Weapon recovery in violence-hit Manipur has not seen any significant rise in the last one week, raising the suspicion of central agencies that ammunition — which is in lakhs — may have been distributed among various groups, making it almost impossible to trace.

The forces deployed in Manipur are having a tough time maintaining law and order in the state as they are unable to operate optimally in tense areas. Top sources claimed that while the situation is not deteriorating, forces are getting trapped while conducting operations. Also, more than 70 per cent weapons are still missing and chances of recovering them are diminishing day by day.

“There are only two ways of recovering missing or looted weapons — one is either the public returns them or forces recover them by conducting operations. Every day, we are recovering weapons but the number is in single digits. Close to 1,100 weapons were recovered till last week. It peaked when Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to return the weapons," a top Manipur government official told News18 on the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, security forces, when conducting operations, are facing clash-like situations as locals are resisting arrests and recoveries.

When News18 spoke to different forces, including Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, all claimed that recoveries and detention were tough as they had to face mobs of 500-2,000 people and sometimes, even more.

In a recent operation conducted by the Indian Army in Manipur’s capital Imphal, 12 KYKL cadres were apprehended with weapons and ammunition.

“Acting on specific intelligence, operation was launched in Village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East by Security Forces. Specific search after laying cordon was undertaken to avoid hardships to other locals in the area. In the ensuing operation, 12 KYKL cadres were apprehended alongwith arms, ammunition and War like stores," the Army said.

It added: “A mob of approximately 1,200-1,500 led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented security forces from going ahead with the operation. Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let the security forces carry on with operation as per law did not yield any positive result. Keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to local leader. Own columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and war-like stores recovered from insurgents."