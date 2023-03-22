Padma Awards 2023: Prez Murmu Confers Honour to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister SM Krishna was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

Veteran investor and Akasa Air founder, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was conferred the Padma Shri (posthumously). His wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala receives the award.

President Murmu presented Padma Awards 2023 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Artisan Dilshad Hussain, who has been hand-engraving brass vessels for decades, received the Padma Shri from President Murmu.

Biologist Modadugu Vijay Gupta and Kantha embroidery artist Pritikana Goswami were conferred with the Padma Shri.

Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the late president of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, was conferred the Padma Shri (posthumously) by President Droupadi Murmu. His son Subrata Debbarma received the award.

Bhanubhai Chitara, a 7th generation Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community, carrying forward the legacy of the 400-year-old traditional craft of Mata ni Pachedi, received Padma Shri from President Murmu.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the country’s highest civilian awards. Instituted in 1954, these awards, announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

For this year, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. As many as 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of foreigners.

