    • Home » India » Pak Desperate to Sabotage Srinagar G20 Meet, Terror Groups Told to Do 'Everything Possible': Sources | Exclusive

    Pak Desperate to Sabotage Srinagar G20 Meet, Terror Groups Told to Do 'Everything Possible': Sources | Exclusive

    Almost 40 foreign terrorists, waiting quietly in Kashmir for almost a year, have been activated, said intelligence sources. They have been asked to carry out some major activity to suggest Kashmir is not stable, they added

    Reported By: Manoj Gupta

    CNN-News18

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:25 IST

    New Delhi, India

    Srinagar is gearing up to welcome G20 visitors. File pic
    Srinagar is gearing up to welcome G20 visitors. File pic

    Nettled by the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 sections, Pakistani agencies are now going all out to derail the May 22-24 G20 meeting in Srinagar, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

    All terrorist groups, diplomatic channels, and outfits outside Pakistan have been directed to do everything possible to sabotage the event, they added.

    Almost 40 foreign terrorists, waiting quietly in Kashmir for almost a year, have been activated, said the sources. They have been asked to carry out some major activity to suggest Kashmir is not stable, the sources added.

    Not just Kashmir, the terror groups have been instructed to execute operations in other parts of India as well, they said.

    A recent alert from intelligence wings said these groups may also target central terror investigation agency officials in Delhi.

    Sources said it was recently found that terrorists are now hiding in jungles and using Naxal-type guerrilla tactics.

    According to intelligence officials, Pakistan wants to tell the world that all actions done by India in Jammu and Kashmir are illegal.

    Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to India was also dominated by the Kashmir issue, including the statement issued by his ministry.

    Officials said bilateral talks are out of the question unless Pakistan ceases such activities.

    India has given a list of the foreign terrorists hiding here to Pakistan agencies through backchannels but there has been no action, said the sources.

    Drugs, weapons, and ammunition are being regularly pushed in from across the border in Jammu and Punjab, they said.

