Pak National Held for Staying in Pune with Forged Documents

A 22-year-old Pakistani national, whose mother is an Indian, has been arrested for illegally staying in Maharashtra’s Pune city with the help of forged documents, an official said on Wednesday.

The Khadak police have booked Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a Pakistani citizen, for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code as well as under provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passports Act.

“The boy (Ansari) was born in Karachi. His mother is an Indian and father a Pakistani. They moved to Dubai from Karachi where he studied and in 2015, both mother-son duo moved to India and started living in Pune with their relatives. That time, he had a valid visa," said Sandip Singh, DCP, (Zone I).

The official said Ansari went to a school and later a junior college here in the city but his visa expired in the meantime. “He should have applied for the renewal of his visa or gone for the proper process. Instead, he obtained an Aaddhaar card in a fraudulent manner and on the basis of that, he got an Indian passport," he said.

An official from Pune police’s special branch said, “We will investigate how Ansari managed to get an Aadhaar card and an Indian passport." PTI SPK NR NR

