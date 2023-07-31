Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Pakistani Drone, Heroin Seized Near Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 15:27 IST

Chandigarh, India

According to protocol, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone. (Image: PTI)

A suspected Pakistani drone and three kilogrammes of heroin were recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops late on Sunday heard the buzzing sound of the drone near Kalash village in Tarn Taran, a BSF official said.

It is suspected that the unmanned aerial vehicle entered Indian territory from Pakistan at that time.

According to protocol, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone, he said in a statement.

    • During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said the official.

    “Another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," said the official.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 15:27 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 15:27 IST
