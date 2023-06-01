Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border in J-K's Samba

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am, they said.

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.