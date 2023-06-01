Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border in J-K's Samba

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am, they said.
Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.
The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.
top videos
Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 01, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated: June 01, 2023, 08:01 IST