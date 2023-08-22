Palghar: Woman Dies After Her Stole Gets Entangled in Motorbike Wheel

A 27-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorbike died after her ‘dupatta’ (stole) got entangled in the wheel of the two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Pratima Yadav, from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai, was returning with her husband after visiting a temple in the Vasai area, an official from Naigaon police station said.

Her stole got entangled in the motorbike wheel near Bapane village on a highway. She got strangulated and fell down from the two-wheeler, the official said.