Panchamrit In Liquor Bottles To Anoint Sai Baba At Andhra Pradesh Temple Angers Devotees

Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to offering respect to the gurus. The day is observed on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha (June-July). It is celebrated with utmost fervour in many temples across India. Places like the Kurnool and Nandyal districts of Andhra Pradesh witness grand festivities on this day, where devotees flock to religious places to seek the blessings of their deities.

Similarly in Achanta Vemavaram village in Achanta Mandalam which is located in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, devotees go to a Sai Baba temple with offerings. As per details, this Sai Baba temple was recently reconstructed and the idol’s installation program was organised on the day of Guru Purnima.

Devotees perform special puja and abhishekam to the idol of the lord with panchamrit. Special pooja is also performed. However, if reports are to be believed, certain devotees brought panchamrit for abhishekam in liquor bottles, instead of traditional puja vessels which were used to anoint the idol of Sai Baba. This created a stir and left many devotees enraged. This grabbed the headlines and has left the devotees appalled.

As per the scriptures, panchamrit is used to anoint Gods. It has five ingredients which are milk, ghee, honey, curd and sugar. It is considered to be nectar for the gods and then given to devotees as prasad. However, filling the liquor bottles with panchamrit to perform abhishekam has angered the devotees.