Panchang, May 25, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 25, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar month of Magha, devotees will observe Shashthi and Saptami Tithi this Thursday. Shukla Shashthi is considered auspicious for initiating favourable endeavours and is often included in favourable Muhurat timings. Similarly, Shukla Saptami is also considered auspicious for various activities and is thus included in favourable Muhurat timings. Understanding the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious periods, and inauspicious periods of the day is essential to effectively to accurately predict events throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 25

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:26 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:11 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 9:59 AM on May 25 and set at 12:11 AM on May 26.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR MAY 25

According to Drik Panchang, the Shashthi tithi will be observed until 5:19 AM on May 26, after which the Saptami tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be in Karka Rashi (Cancer), while the sun sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi (Taurus). The Pushya Nakshatra is estimated to be observed until 11:10 AM, after which the Ashlesha Nakshatra will prevail until 12:37 PM on May 26.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 25

There are several auspicious timings in the day. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 4:04 AM to 4:45 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 7:09 PM to 7:30 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:36 PM to 3:31 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will occur between 7:11 PM and 8:12 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 25

It is important to be aware of specific time intervals, especially when considering inauspicious periods like Rahu Kalam. According to Drik Panchang, Rahu Kalam is believed to occur between 2:01 PM and 3:44 PM. Another significant time frame is Gulikai Kalam, which is from 8:52 AM to 10:35 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is expected from 10:01 AM to 10:56 AM and from 3:31 PM to 4:26 PM.