Home » India » WB Panchayat Polls: HC Directs SEC to Deploy Central Forces in All Districts Within 48 Hrs

WB Panchayat Polls: HC Directs SEC to Deploy Central Forces in All Districts Within 48 Hrs

The court noted that no appreciable steps have been taken ever since an order was passed by it on June 13 to deploy central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 20:47 IST

Kolkata, India

Thursday was the last day for filing nomination(File photo: PTI)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

The court noted that no appreciable steps have been taken ever since an order was passed by it on June 13 to deploy central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process.

Petitioners had prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring peaceful elections, claiming that the state had witnessed large-scale violence during municipal elections in 2022 and Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 2021.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters resorted to violence to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers.

    • The state claimed before the court that till Wednesday, more opposition candidates filed nominations than those of the ruling party.

    Thursday was the last day for filing nomination.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 16:00 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 20:47 IST
