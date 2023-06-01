Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Panic at Mumbai Airport After Woman Claims of Carrying Bomb In Bag

A case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the woman following the incident

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 10:34 IST

Mumbai, India

When the woman was asked to pay extra for another bag, she refused and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in one of her bags (Representative Image/ PTI)
Panic erupted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday morning after a female passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her baggage.

The woman who was set to board a Mumbai-Kolkata flight claimed that there was a bomb in her luggage after she was asked to pay for the extra baggage she was carrying

Mumbai police have booked the woman for allegedly creating a false bomb scare, according to a report by Times Now.

The woman reportedly asked airline staff to check in two pieces of baggage before boarding the flight.

As per rules, most airlines allow passengers to only check in one baggage, the weight of which should not exceed 15 kg.

When the woman was asked to pay extra for another bag, she refused and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in one of her bags. However, on examination, nothing suspicious was found in her bag.

    first published: June 01, 2023, 10:32 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 10:34 IST
