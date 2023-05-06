Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Killed in Rajouri Attack, Got Married Only Two Months Back

The death of paratrooper Siddhant Chettri in an anti-terrorist operation at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir brought down the curtains abruptly on his two-month-long marriage.

Siddhant, 24, hailed from Bijanbari in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

His elder brother Om Prakash Chettri, who recently retired from the Army, said Siddhant was passionate only about serving the nation.

“My brother was very passionate about serving the country. Hence, he joined the Army in 2020. Due to his good performance, he was assigned to Para (Special Forces). He got married only two months ago and returned to his duty in Jammu and Kashmir. He was martyred within 15 days of his return," Om Prakash told PTI over the phone while he was on his way to Bagdogra airport to receive the body of his younger brother.

Siddhant was among the five Army jawans killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during an operation on Friday.

The Para (SF), to which he belonged, is a group of special forces battalions of the Parachute Regiment in the Indian Army. These units specialise in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, counter-insurgency and special reconnaissance.

“He was so young — only 24. His wife is only 22 and also hails from Darjeeling. Since hearing the news of Siddhant’s death, she is repeatedly losing consciousness. Our parents are mum and not saying a word," Om Prakash said.

Siddhant’s mortal remains arrived at the Bagdogra airport in a special Air Force plane from Jammu. From there, it was taken by road to the Bangdubi Army Base.

At the Bangdubi base, he was accorded full military honours. Senior officers of Siliguri Metro Police and the district administration paid him tributes. Local BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and senior officers of the Indian Army, including Colonel Anjan Kumar Basumatari, also paid their last respects to him.

From there, his body was taken to his home in Kijombasti in Bijanbari.

Om Prakash said Siddhant’s body will be kept at their home on Saturday night for the family to mourn and the last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death, stating that she was deeply anguished.

“Our patriotic jawans laid down their lives in a bid to neutralise the terrorists and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of Siddhant Chetri and the other patriots who lost their lives yesterday," she tweeted.

The operation, which took the young jawan’s life, was launched following inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists, which was involved in an ambush on an Army truck at Bhata Dhurian in Poonch district in April in which five security personnel were killed.

Before Friday’s attack, the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed seven major terrorist incidents since October 2021 in which 29 people, including 22 Army personnel, were killed.

