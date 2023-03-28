Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Oppn vs Centre Over RaGa's Disqualification to Intensify Today; Spoiler Alert from Uddhav's Sena

Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 07:44 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE Updates: The confrontation between opposition and government is expected to intensify today over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha and notice to vacate his official Delhi residence.
The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the BJP-ruled Centre “being in a hurry to target” to target them. Read More
Congress MP and member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Manish Tewari has written to BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of the Committee to suggest that the “Committee should forthwith examine allegations against Adani Group made by Hindenburg Research". The letter suggests that the Committee summon SEBI, RBI, officials from LIC, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies “to ascertain whether there were any failures on their part on the Adani issue." The letter has also been signed by Congress MPs and members Gaurav Gogoi & Pramod Tiwari.
Several opposition parties including Congress, AAP, BRS, Samajwadi Party and others met at Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Monday. They formulated a strategy ahead of Parliament’s session today.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Monday called the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP an ‘operation of the law,’ demonstrating that no person was above law in the country. She also charged that Gandhi believed that he was above law after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, following his conviction in a defamation case. “It was made to appear as though it was the central government that disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP. It is a directive of the court," Irani pointed out.
The opposition parties on Monday decided to continue their ‘black’ protest on Tuesday against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and “trampling upon democracy in the country" and a final call will be taken in the morning, sources said.
Shifting out of your parents’ home is seen as sign of growing up and independence. When Rahul Gandhi was allotted 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in 2004 when he became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time from Amethi, the buzz in the party was that he has shifted out of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s house — 10, Janpath – to emerge as an independent power centre. READ MORE
Scores of Indian Youth Congress activists staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and were detained when they tried to march toward Parliament. Indian Youth Congress activists from across the country gathered to show solidarity with Gandhi and criticised the central government for “silencing" the voices of the democratic opposition. Carrying IYC flags and “Satyameva Jayate" placards, the protesters demanded justice for Gandhi.
The United States is watching the court case of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, an official has said while observing that Washington continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.
The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha, which is examining the breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will be seeking further opinion in the matter, sources said. The panel, chaired by BJP MP Sunil Singh, includes several opposition members including K Suresh of Congress, TR Baalu of DMK and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said. The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.
They later staged a protest in the Parliament Complex and took out a march to the Vijay Chowk, raising slogans against the government over Gandhi’s disqualification and on the Adani issue.
The BJP condemned the ruckus created by the Opposition in Parliament and accused the Congress of resorting to “low-level politics” in its bid to justify Gandhi’s remarks against the OBC community.
Later in the evening, leaders of 18 opposition parties attended a strategy meeting at Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence and discussed the way forward. Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present in the meeting.
Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi attended the meeting, which was followed by a dinner. The Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from the Opposition’s protests, joined the sit-in at Vijay Chowk in the morning.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing a black scarf while other members of her party wore black shirts. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.
In the morning, MPs of various opposition parties met at the Parliament Complex to discuss a strategy. Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, met at Kharge’s chamber.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said they did not attend the meeting in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s “unacceptable” remarks against V D Savarkar. Speaking in Maharashtra’s Malegaon on Sunday, Thackeray said that criticism of Savarkar will not be tolerated.
“The Shiv Sena has been with Gandhi in his fight to save democracy. Sanjay Raut (MP) walked with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But insults to Savarkar will not be tolerated. Savarkar’s sacrifice can be read about. I publicly say that Savarkar is a God-like personality for us,” Thackeray said.
In response, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dared him to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is part.
“News reports say that Thackeray has given a hollow caution to Gandhi. But, in fact, when the budget session was being conducted, his (Thackeray’s) legislators kept silent when Gandhi insulted Savarkar. His legislators wore black badges to protest Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, which happened in tune with the law of the land. It turned out to be the height of surrender by them (Thackeray’s party). If he is courageous, he should exit the MVA,” said Shinde.
The chief minister also announced that his party, the Shiv Sena, and BJP, will together organise Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in the state to condemn Gandhi and celebrate Savarkar’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle.
The Congress, however, has said that the MVA is intact despite the differences. State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “I am aware of Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction on comments made by Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar. I am sure Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray will discuss the Savarkar issue. MVA is intact; Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP will unitedly fight to save democracy and the Constitution,” said Patole. He added, “Congress walks along with people from all castes.”
