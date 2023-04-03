Parliament LIVE Updates: Session to Resume After 4-Day Break; Cong Meet Today As RaGa Challenges Defamation Case Verdict

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan
Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 07:15 IST
New Delhi, India
The ongoing stormy Parliament session is all set to resume today after a four-day break. The ongoing budget session has been plagued by disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
This is the last week of the Parliament session and there have been no signs of breakthroughs between the government and the opposition.
Congress has called for a meeting of its MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 10.30 AM on at CPP Office Parliament, MPs have been asked to wear black clothes. Meet to chalk out final strategy.
Rahul Gandhi will finally appeal and ask for stay on his conviction at the session’s court and will be travelling to Surat for this. The congress will appeal against conviction on ground that he had not defamed any OBC community and that this judgement is wrong.
Rahul Gandhi to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court’s sentencing. Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed daily disruptions during the second leg of the Budget session which began on March 13 over Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary panel probe into the Adani issue and the ruling BJP demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his democracy remark made in the UK.
All eyes on last week of parliament with no signs of any breakthroughs between the government and opposition. The opposition will continue its demand for JPC and discussion over Adani issue while congress will raise the issue of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, a week after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha following a conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court, the former Waynad MP will finally appeal and ask for a stay on his conviction at the session’s court. He is scheduled to travel to Surat for this. The Congress would appeal against conviction on the ground that he had not defamed any OBC community and that this judgement is wrong.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament Session:
