Parliament LIVE Updates: Session to Resume After 4-Day Break; Cong Meet Today As RaGa Challenges Defamation Case Verdict

Both houses have witnessed daily disruptions during the second leg of the Budget session which began on March 13 over Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary panel probe into the Adani issue and the ruling BJP demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his democracy remark made in the UK.

MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited to meet at 10.30 AM at the CPP Office in the Parliament. They are asked to wear black clothes. Final strategy to be decided after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a week after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha following a conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court, the former Waynad MP will finally appeal and ask for a stay on his conviction at the session’s court. He is scheduled to travel to Surat for this. The Congress would appeal against conviction on the ground that he had not defamed any OBC community and that this judgement is wrong.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament Session:

