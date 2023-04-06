Parliament Updates: Last Day of Budget Session Today; Oppn MPs to Hold 'Tiranga March' & Address Media

Amid repeated disruptions, the second leg of the budget session will end today. MPs of several Opposition parties will hold a ‘Tiranga march’ from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk after both Houses are adjourned sine die on Thursday.

Opposition MPs will also hold a press conference to highlight that the second half of the Budget session was washed out allegedly due to the government’s attitude, Congress leaders said

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by the opposition and Treasury benches

Advertisement

While the opposition has demanded a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the Treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy is under attack remarks made in London.

Here are Updates of the Budget Session of Parliament:

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal said the ‘Tiranga march’ will be organized after the two Houses are adjourned sine die as scheduled Thursday.

▶ “The entire second part of the budget session was washed out only because of the attitude of the government. For the first time treasury benches stalled proceedings and later they refused to discuss the Adani issue and not even listen to why the Opposition was demanding," he alleged.

▶ “The entire second part of the budget session was washed out only because of the attitude of the government. For the first time treasury benches stalled proceedings and later they refused to discuss the Adani issue and not even listen to why the Opposition was demanding," he alleged. Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses.

▶ Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, among others, attended the meeting.

▶ Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, among others, attended the meeting. Dressed in black as a mark of protest, the opposition MPs decided to continue to press their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

No significant business has been transacted in the Budget Session of Parliament so far except the passage of the Finance Bill with the Opposition sticking to its demand for a JPC probe and the treasury benches demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks abroad.

Read all the Latest India News here